Weekend snow? Cool, clear weather continues through Friday; next system could bring snow to Charlotte

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure is hosting yet another cold morning for the Queen City with temperatures holding on to the low 30s and 20s! Winds have eased up allowing for a calm and quiet morning commute.

Highs will be limited this afternoon, only peaking in the mid-40s around the Queen City and mid to upper 30s in our mountain counties. Look to see lighter winds throughout the day out of the north northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday night will usher in another bitterly cold night, dropping into the 20s area-wide under a starlit sky.

We will rebound into the 50s on Wednesday and lock in a seasonable pattern of highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s until this weekend.

Thursday afternoon & evening will have the potential of delivering a few snow flurries to our mountains while the Queen city sees more in the way of cloud cover. Any wet weather that makes it to the foothills and lower will likely be all rain.

Our next focus on the potential for winter weather comes Saturday into Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks from northern Georgia towards the Outer Banks.

This will attempt to bring snow for much of North Carolina while South Carolina sees more in the way of rain and ice. We will have to hone in on the track and amount of moisture with this system as it approaches.

There is still plenty of time for things to change before the weekend. We can expect cooler & clearing conditions to settle in heading into Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High of 46.

Tonight: Clear & Cold! Low 23.