Weekend Outlook: Light breeze, temps stay in the mid-80s Friday before slight warm up this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It doesn’t get much better than this on a Friday! After a crisp summer morning look for afternoon highs to peak in the low to mid-80s area wide!

Winds won’t be an issue Friday with a light breeze out of the north and east. Look to see those clear skies usher in another cool and refreshing evening as we head into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be a treat with slight warming across the region, hitting the mid to upper 80s over the next two days. Overnight lows will be comfortable, dropping into the 60s.





Labor Day will host a mix of sun and clouds with 90s returning. Outdoor festivities are a go with only a slight chance of a passing shower. In no way would it be a wash out for your holiday plans.

90s stick around for the work week with partly cloudy skies taking hold.

Friday Night: Clear & Comfortable. Low 59.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! High 86.