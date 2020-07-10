Weekend Outlook: Hot, hazy, and scattered afternoon storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friday will be a hot and hazy day with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values close to 100 degrees.

Later today a weak cold front will move through the area which will fire up showers and storms this afternoon and into the late evening hours.

A hot and humid air mass will remain over the area through the week with only limited chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms through Thursday.

Get ready for one of the hottest stretches of weather so far this year!

Today: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 70

Saturday: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 72

