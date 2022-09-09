CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We finish the week off with some pleasant conditions before the rain arrives on Saturday.

Conditions are refreshing this morning with temperatures sitting in the 60s and dew points nice and comfortable. Winds will be light and skies will be mostly clear ushering abundant sunshine to start the day.

Clouds will build this afternoon and evening as highs peak in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the east northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour with mountain counties holding on to a slight rain chance this afternoon.

Overnight, clouds will deliver pockets of rain and heavy downpours with most of the torrential rain focused west of I-77. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s heading into Saturday with rain becoming more widespread throughout the day.

Highs will be limited to the upper 70s on Saturday with abundant cloud cover and intermittent showers & storms. This will all be courtesy of a low-pressure system pumping moisture into the Carolinas from the Gulf of Mexico.







Rain and storm chances will linger into Sunday but likely provide a few more breaks than Saturday. Be ready for a wet tailgate in the morning and some drops falling during the Panthers Game at Bank of America Stadium.

Wet weather will linger into Monday as low to mid-80s return and conditions dry out through the work week.

We are still watching Hurricane Earl in the tropics which has picked up speed and now aims for the northern Atlantic. Earl will dissipate throughout the weekend following the fate of Danielle. The other two disturbances over the central and eastern Atlantic have reduced a bit in development chances but will still be worth watching.

We hope you stay dry this weekend and KEEP POUNDING!

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 83.

Tonight: Cloudy with Iso. Showers. Low: 68.