Weekend Forecast: Summer temperatures have arrived!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure continues to keep control today, another sunny and warm day ahead!

Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures continuing to warm-up. Highs climb into the upper 80’s.

It stays mostly clear and quiet tonight with lows in the lower 60’s.

The heat start to crank tomorrow. High pressure dominates overhead, sending highs into the lower 90’s. This would be our first 90-degree day of the year so far in Charlotte, right on time for climatological averages.

The heat continues to crank through a lot of the work week. High pressure remains in control through Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 90’s. We’ll be within shouting distance of records daily, putting them in jeopardy!

By Wednesday, the high pressure starts to become a bit weaker. It stays hot, but we’ll bring in chances for spotty showers/ storms through Friday.

With this being our first round of heat this year, remember those safety tips! Light, loose-fitted clothing will keep you cool. Limit time outside. Check on kids, elderly, and pets who are most susceptible to heat sickness.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 92.