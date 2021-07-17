Weekend Forecast: Summer heat with a cold front closing in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Summer stickies continue through the weekend.

A cold front continues to sit to our northwest. This will surge a humid air mass in the Carolinas, continuing to put highs in the lower 90’s, feeling closer to 100 degrees at time. A few showers/ storms bubble up on the heat/ humidity today. Watch for locally heavy rain and lightning.

It stays muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

The cold front starts to close in on Sunday. Scattered showers/ storms will be likely, coverage increases not just from the humidity, but from forcing from the front too. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lighting. Watch out for minor flooding in the usual spots in any intense downpours. With clouds, temperatures hold in the upper 80’s.







The front continues to stall across the Carolinas on Monday, it’s a slow mover. Scattered showers/ storms remain likely with a heavy rain and lightning threat. Temperatures continue to ease into the middle 80’s.

The front starts to sag southeast on Tuesday, storm chances diminish from NW to SE. A few showers/ storms may be leftover in the Sandhills near the front.

As storm chances clear, heat/ humidity returns by the middle of the week. Highs get back into the lower 90’s by Wednesday. It stays hot through Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 89.