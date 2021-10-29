Weekend Forecast: Spotty showers and cool Saturday, Spooktacular Halloween

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Slow-moving low pressure to our north will gradually move farther away from us this weekend, which means we’ll gradually get back to drier weather.

Good timing, with Halloween and trick-or-treating on Sunday! But through the night and on Saturday, clouds will linger along with the chance of some spotty rain.

The best chance of showers will be in the mountains this weekend. Some high elevation snow could fall, too (5000-6000 ft.) It won’t add up to much.





The weather will stay cool and breezy for Saturday, then warmer for Sunday afternoon as more sun returns. Trick-or-treating Sunday evening will be bone dry and cool!

Next week begins dry but may end with more rain. Even cooler temperatures, too! Highs may only be in the 50s next Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty showers. Low 47.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small shower chance. High 63. Sunday: Mostly sunny. 48/70.