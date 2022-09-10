CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Soggy, wet weekend ahead!

A low pressure center is ejecting out of the Gulf today, bringing rounds of showers and storms. Any rain could be heavy at times.

AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Richmond, Anson, and Stanly counties until 8 PM Sunday evening. Rounds of rain could cause runoff at rivers, streams, and creeks. Any low lying areas are susceptible to flooding. If you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown!

Clouds and rain will keep us cool. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 70s!

A few showers linger tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

I think Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are still likely, mainly early, with that storm still sitting to the south. But I do think we get more breaks in the storms and rain. The Panthers home opener won’t be a total washout but have the rain gear ready just in case.

With more breaks in the storms, temperatures will recover some into the lower 80s.

One final front still needs to come through on Monday. Scattered showers and storms look likely with highs in the middle 80s.

We start a sunny, dry, and cooler stretch on Tuesday! Expect daytime highs in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will be more comfortable, dipping into the lower 60s!

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Showers & storms. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 82.