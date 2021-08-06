Weekend Forecast: On-and-off showers, a few storms possible through Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A front draped over the Carolinas will keep the moisture rolling in overnight through Saturday.

This means off-and-on periods of showers, with a few storms possible as well, through Saturday evening.

The best chance of rain in the Charlotte area happens overnight through Saturday morning. We’ll see some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon, but showers and storms could re-develop again in spots through the evening.





It all moves out by Sunday morning and sunshine is back! There’s only a small chance of an isolated storm popping up Sunday afternoon.

Next week, it’s back to reality we go. Hot, humid, highs around 90, with daily chances of hit-or-miss storms.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Sct’d showers, t’storm. Low 71.

Saturday: Partly sunny with areas of showers & storms. High 83.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Small chance PM storm. 67/90.