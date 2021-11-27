Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry and cools 50s Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a cold start, we’ll find some cool sunshine this afternoon!

A chilly Canadian high pressure is in control. That means mostly sunny skies and cool 50s for your Saturday.

It stays quiet and cool tonight with lows in the middle 30s.

A cold front approaches on Sunday, but it is moisture-starved. Expect mostly cloudy skies and no rain. Temperatures warm up into the lower 60s.

We did need the rain though, moderate drought conditions are worsening. So far we are about 5” below average for rain this fall!





While the cold front will not bring any rain, it will bring a little dip in temperatures. Expect sunshine again on Monday with cooler highs back in the lower 50s.

Temperatures rebound towards 60 degrees on Tuesday, a warming trend takes us to the upper 60s by Friday.

Expect a sunny stretch ahead, no rain chances, and worsening drought conditions.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 62.