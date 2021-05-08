Saturday Forecast: Breezy, mostly sun for Wells Fargo Chapionship

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A nice weekend is shaping up for Mom!

High pressure continues to slide in today. You’ll find mostly sunny skies with cool highs in the middle 70’s.

It stays cool and quiet tonight. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow, a cold front keeping us cool today will swing back to the north and rush warmer air into the area. Expect temperatures to climb back into the lower 80’s thanks to southwest winds. A mix of sun and clouds for Mom, really nice for Mother’s Day!

A cold front approaches from the west by Sunday night, with showers arriving Monday morning. Showers/ storms will be likely through Monday afternoon. Temperatures try to hold near 80 degrees. The severe threat looks low.

That front nudges and stalls south by Tuesday. A few clouds linger and north winds bring in cool air again. Expect highs in the upper 60’s, lower 70’s behind that front on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A little hiccup may ride that stalled front to bring back rain chances by Thursday. Temperatures round out the 7-day on the cool side.

