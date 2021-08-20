Weekend Forecast: Mostly dry with temps sticking in the 80s and 90s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Most neighborhoods stayed dry on Friday with only a few isolated showers and storms around. A few showers could still develop overnight, but most of the weekend is dry!

A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather on the quieter side this weekend. The best chance of rain Saturday will be around the Greenville-Spartanburg area, and on Sunday, we could see some showers or storms develop over upstate SC.

Just keep an eye (and ear, for thunder) to the sky, just in case! The forecast for the Ravens-Panthers pre-season game Saturday night is looking good!





Hot and humid weather continues through next week. We’ll get higher rain chances again by the middle of next week.

Tonight: A few showers, thunder possible. Mostly cloudy. Low 70.

Saturday: Sunshine & scattered clouds. High 89.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 70/92.