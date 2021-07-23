Weekend Forecast: Hazy, smoky conditions linger but will continue to improve through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hazy, smoky conditions lingered in the air on Friday, but it will continue to improve a little as we head through the weekend.

Saturday’s air quality forecast is moderate, unless you’re unusually sensitive to air pollution, conditions will be a little better for getting outside.

However, there’s still a couple things you’ll want to keep in mind. First, it’s hot! Take it easy and stay hydrated. Highs will top out in the low 90s.





Also, there’s a chance of a pop-up shower or storm, especially if you live in the mountains and foothills. That’s looking like the more favored zone for storms to develop the next couple days.

The storm chance increases for more of the area early next week as a front approaches. Mid-late week looks dry again, but hotter.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM shower/storm. High 90.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Isolated showers & storms possible. 70/92.