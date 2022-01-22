Weekend Forecast: Freezing overnight temps will lead to lingering black ice

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clear skies and cold conditions will be the big story overnight with lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20s.

A few icy spots could linger around the region through Sunday morning, especially on secondary roads. Make sure to be careful if traveling overnight or early Sunday morning.

Snow and ice prompt closures and delays around Mecklenburg County

The rest of the weekend is looking sunny and a bit warmer with highs topping out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

We will be closer to normal for highs on Monday with temps rebounding into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, but we don’t expect much and most of the day will be dry. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunshine and cooler weather take over for the second half of the week as high pressure regains control.

Tonight: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 21

Sunday: Icy spots early, Mostly sunny. Hi: 50

Monday: Sunshine and seasonal. Hi: 52 Lo: 28