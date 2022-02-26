CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While it will be much colder, the relatively better half of the weekend is today! Rain returns on Sunday.

North winds are in high gear today behind yesterday’s cold front. Expect temperatures to be a whole 20 degrees colder! Yesterday, Charlotte hit 75 degrees, not too far from the record high of 82 degrees set back in 1930. Today, highs will struggle to make the middle 50s! Grab jackets as you head out.

The colder air will come with mostly cloudy skies today as a disturbance develops to our south. A spotty shower is possible, but most of us make it through Saturday dry.

Rain arrives after midnight tonight. It could be cold enough for a quick 1-2” of snow in the mountains initially before rain takes over on Sunday. No wintry threats for Charlotte, overnight lows stay way above freezing in the lower 40s.

A swath of rain will cover the area especially early tomorrow. Expect a rainy wash to start your Sunday. The swath of rain inches farther south throughout the day, exiting and breaking up into spotty showers by dinner. Expect ~0.5” of rain in the bucket by the day’s end.

Clouds will be thick, with temperatures struggling for 50 degrees.

Skies clear Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Sunshine returns on Monday with seasonal upper 50s.

High pressure takes control through the work week, nudging in warmer and warmer air each day. Expect a gradual warming trend taking us into the lower 70s again by Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, much colder. High: 55.