Weekend Forecast: Chilly start with temps staying in the 50s, sunny

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and cold conditions will be the big story overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

We will start the weekend with lots of sunshine as high-pressure remains in control, but the weekend will start chilly in the 50s. It might be a great weekend to go Christmas tree picking in the Mountains.

Temperatures will begin to rebound a bit on Sunday with highs hitting the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few more clouds will be around on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region.

The cold front will bring us some showers later Sunday into Monday before pushing off to the east. Highs on Monday will hold in the middle and upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. This storm could have impacts on holiday travel, especially if you are heading to the upper Midwest or the Northeast.







On the backside of the front, colder air will rush into the Carolinas for Tuesday with highs topping out in the upper 40s despite plenty of sunshine.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 29

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine. Hi: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny, late day shower. Hi: 61 Lo: 35