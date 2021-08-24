Temps in the 90s, but will feel more like 100 for CMS school return Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a hot day, it stays warm and muggy Tuesday night.

Expect a few clouds with lows in the lower 70s.

Heat and humidity linger Wednesday. Our summertime sub-tropical Bermuda high is squeezing back into the Carolinas. The southerly flow will put temperatures back into the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100 degrees. Some showers/ storms will bubble up late afternoon/ evening. Any storms will be widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning. Storms should collapse by sunset.

The center of the high pressure sits over the Carolinas by Thursday. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay hot and dry. Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90s.

High pressure keeps us sunny, hot, and dry Friday through the weekend. The low to middle 90s will feel closer to 100 degrees.

A cold front tries to break down the high by early next week, so storm chances return to the forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 92.