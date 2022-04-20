CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite the chilly, frosty start Wednesday morning, temps got warmer for the afternoon, topping out in the upper 60s.

Lows will not get as cold tonight, so no frosty concerns! Thursday afternoon, the warm-up continues with highs reaching the low and mid-70s.

High pressure will be in main control through the weekend, keeping us dry. A minor disturbance could bring a few sprinkles around the mountains Thursday; not a big deal.

Friday through early next week, highs reach the 80s! The next chance of rain isn’t until next Tuesday with a cold front.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 46.

Thursday: Clouds & sun. High 73.