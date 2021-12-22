Wednesday PM Forecast: Dry and mild conditions with overnight low of 26

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We can expect cooler and much breezier conditions for our higher elevations as winds pick up out of the north and usher in some cooler conditions. Mountains will see winds between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 35 miles per hour!

Brisk and cold weather will take over tonight as lows plummet into the mid-20s overnight under clear skies. Thursday will likely rebound in the low 50s before a gradual warm-up ahead of Christmas.

Friday will be above normal again as sunshine lingers into the weekend. Highs will peak in the low 60s on Friday before making knocking on the door of 70 degrees on Christmas.

We’ll likely stay dry and mild until early next week.

Today: Clearing Skies. Cool Afternoon. High of 58.

Tonight: Clear & Brisk. Low 26.