Wednesday Outlook: Dry stretch continues with warmer temperatures

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our sunny, dry stretch continues!

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 30s.

Our warming trend really kicks off tomorrow. High pressure will remain in control with southwest winds and sunshine. Temperatures climb into the middle 60s.

Temperatures continue to climb through the rest of the work week, highs will be in the low and middle 70s by Thursday and Friday.

A cold front approaches by the weekend with a few more clouds in the forecast. The cold front comes through dry, though temperatures will cool back down on Sunday. Expect highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

No rain chances in the 7-day for Charlotte, the mountains may see a few showers on Monday. This will only worsen drought conditions. BURN BAN is in effect statewide until further notice. A dry fall has brought us a 5” rain deficit since September. Moderate drought conditions will only continue to grow. Please avoid all outdoor burning, no firepits, and use caution when tossing cigarettes!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64.