CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’ve got one more summery and stormy day to get through before relief from the heat!

A stationary front back to the northwest pumps heat, humidity, and some storms into the Carolinas Wednesday evening. Fueled by the sun, they collapse by sunset. It stays primarily cloudy and muggy overnight, with lows in the 70s.

The front slowly makes its way towards Charlotte Thursday. Expect scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning.

Have a way to check the radar on your phone if you’re heading to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest! We may have to deal with some lightning days.

It stays warm and humid one more day, highs near 90 degrees fuel the storms.

By Friday, the front takes the storms and humidity to the south. Behind the front lies a Canadian high-pressure packing cooler, less humid air.

Expect lots of sunshine on Friday with a drop in humidity and highs in the middle 80s. I think you’ll feel that relief even more overnight as lows drop into the 60s!

We keep the cooler, less humid air around all weekend. Expect sunshine, temperatures in the 80s, and more pleasant overnights.

A few chances for some showers return by the work week.

























Wednesday Night: Storms collapse. Primarily cloudy & muggy. Low: 71.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.