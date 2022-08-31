CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure gave us a beautiful Wednesday!

Lots of sunshine, still plenty of heat, but with lower humidity.

If this is your kind of weather, we’ve got more of it coming for Thursday!

As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, moisture gradually returns, leading to the return of those summertime storm chances.

Friday will still be mainly dry, but a few showers may develop west of Charlotte and into the mountains.

But Saturday through Monday, scattered storms are possible each afternoon. Keep this in mind if you have outside plans!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 66.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine. High 90.