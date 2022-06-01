(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another mild night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the upper 60s under mainly clear skies.

We have one more day of the 90s before a cold front knocks us back into the middle 80s on Friday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower late in the day as the cold front approaches from the west.

Showers and storms will continue at times Thursday night into Friday morning. A gusty storm may be possible in spots, especially over the Mountains.

A shower or two could linger on Friday, but should quickly taper off as the cold front exits off to the east. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s.

We will see another beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.













Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Low: 68

Thursday: Clouds and sun, Hot. Hi: 95

Friday: Clouds & Sun. Showers late. Hi: 86 Lo: 67