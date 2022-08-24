CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The summertime pattern has returned!
Not that it went far away, but we did have a little break in the humidity and storm chances on Tuesday.
That means that you can expect daily chances of showers and storms to continue through the weekend and into next week.
There won’t be any all-day washouts, just areas of rain and storms developing each afternoon and evening.
We’ll be feeling more heat, too. Highs may reach the lower 90s this weekend!
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 70.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers and storms. High 85.