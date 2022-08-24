CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The summertime pattern has returned!

Not that it went far away, but we did have a little break in the humidity and storm chances on Tuesday.

FALL IS COMING 🍂 Whether you “fall” into the ‘Happy Fall Y’all’ camp or prefer the heat of summer, we’ve gathered some info about the upcoming seasonal shift! #Autumn #Fall #NCWX @TaraLanewx



What you can expect this year in NC 👇https://t.co/dwfc6vdjHY — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) August 24, 2022

That means that you can expect daily chances of showers and storms to continue through the weekend and into next week.

There won’t be any all-day washouts, just areas of rain and storms developing each afternoon and evening.

We’ll be feeling more heat, too. Highs may reach the lower 90s this weekend!





Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers and storms. High 85.