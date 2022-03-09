(PINPOINT WEATHER) – As a front remains stalled to our southeast, waves of low pressure will continue to usher in moisture, keeping us on the cloudy side with more showers at times. But any rain tonight and Thursday will be much lighter and less than what we got early Wednesday. We’ll see more peeks of sun in spots again in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool, only reaching the mid-50s Thursday. But Friday is warmer! Mostly dry, too, with a mix of clouds and sun. Enjoy it– we’ve got colder temps coming for the weekend with rain and even some snow!







A strong cold front moves in Saturday, bringing the next round of widespread, heavy-at-times rain. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. The front’s ushering in some much colder air that we’ll all feel Sunday morning. So cold that we’ll likely see some lightly accumulating snow in the mountains. It will be windy Saturday, too, but not an all-day washout. The afternoon is looking drier, just chilly and windy.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 41.

Thursday: Spotty rain. Clouds & sun. High 55.