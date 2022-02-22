CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Record warm lows are in jeopardy tonight!

We keep skies mostly cloudy and temperatures warm overnight. Overnight lows might not drop below 50 degrees in Charlotte. If we stay at 59 degrees or warmer, we would set a new record warm low in Charlotte. For now, the record stands at 59 degrees set back in 2018.

We should stay dry most of the night. Spotty showers are possible after midnight, scattered showers/ storms arrive by morning.

The showers/ storms come with a cold front tomorrow morning. Locally heavy downpours and embedded thunder are possible. You’ll likely need umbrellas and windshield wipers for the morning commute.

Showers/ storms quickly exit by the afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies linger. Temperatures stay warm with highs in the lower 70s.

The cold front continues to teeter the area Thursday and Friday. Clouds hang tight and spotty showers remain possible. Temperatures stay warm and well above average in the lower to middle 70s.

The cold front finally clears late Friday, leaving us cooler and drier on Saturday. Temperatures get back closer to average in the middle 50s. Our next storm could impact the area by Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Warm. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms early. Then mostly cloudy, warm. High: 73.