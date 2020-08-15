Weather should dry out Sunday

After a soggy start to the weekend, we will finally be able to dry out a bit on Sunday. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but we don’t expect much and most locations will remain dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s.

Rain chances stay on the low side through Tuesday with most of the activity holding off until the afternoon and evening hours. Plenty of sunshine will stick around for the start of the week with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Josephine and Tropical Storm Kyle in the Atlantic. Both storms are expected to remain out to sea and have very little impact on any location. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Tonight: A few showers/storms linger; Mostly cloudy. Lo: 71

Sunday: Clouds and sun; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 86

