Weather Outlook: Slight dip in temps this week

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a comfortable night with lows holding in the upper 60s under mainly cloudy skies. A few showers could push in before daybreak, but most of the wet weather should hold off until Tuesday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The wet and cooler weather will dominate on Tuesday as a disturbance rolls by just to our south and east. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a possibility at any time on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will dip into the middle and upper 70s.

Waves of rain will continue to be possible through the end of the week as a stalled front remains just to our south and east. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the 80s, but they are still expected to stay below average through Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Shower late. Lo: 68

Tuesday: Showers/storms, cooler. Hi: 78

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Spotty showers. Hi: 78 Lo: 66

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story