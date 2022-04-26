(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a sunny start, Tuesday afternoon turned out rainy and stormy in many neighborhoods ahead of a cold front. There was plenty of warmth (and some humidity) to work with, leading to a few severe storms east of Charlotte. Storms produced hail and/or damaging wind gusts in some cases.





As the front heads east tonight, the sky will clear. No worries about bad weather while you’re sleeping! Temps are getting cooler, though— settling into the mid and upper 40s by daybreak Wednesday.

High pressure takes over for Wednesday and Thursday, giving us lots of sun and seasonable highs in the 70s. Enjoy it, because an active, unsettled pattern returns starting late Friday. This weekend may involve off and on periods of showers and storms, and the rainy stretch could last into early next week!