Weather conditions dry out overnight

We will continue to gradually dry out overnight as the storm system slowly pulls off to the east. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with cooler temperatures in the middle 50s.

Plenty of clouds will remain overhead on Monday with just a few breaks of sunshine possible later in the day. Highs temps are expected to hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday. We will warm back up into the upper 70s on Tuesday under partly sunny skies.

Tropical Storm Zeta will make landfall along the Gulf coast Wednesday before heading north and quickly weakening. Zeta will bring a big push of rain to the Carolinas for the second half of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 54

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 78 Lo: 57