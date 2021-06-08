Weather Alert: Scattered storms capable of heavy rain and lightning to move across Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As storms collapse Tuesday evening, it stays warm and muggy overnight. Expect lows to only drop to 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be much like Tuesday as our summery pattern continues to keep control.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with warm and humid 80s. Heat and humidity will allow storms to bubble up in the afternoon. Any storms will be slow thanks to the lack of steering winds. They’ll also be capable of heavy rain, our atmosphere is soaked with a tropical-like air mass in place.

Watch for flash flooding in low-lying areas.





Additional showers and storms are likely on Thursday. Same story: diurnally driven, or fueled by the heat and humidity. So, these storms will be slow, unorganized, widely scattered, and capable of heavy rain and lightning.

This summery pattern hangs around through at least Friday. A high pressure sits just offshore, and a low pressure sits and spins back to our west. That will leave southerly flow and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico rushing into the Carolinas. This leaves us with chances for showers and storms daily.

The pattern starts to shake by the weekend with storm chances dwindling on Sunday. It looks like we could start our early next week mostly dry!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89.