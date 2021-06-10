Weather Alert: Lingering showers, thunderstorms overnight in the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As low pressure and a front get a little closer to us the next couple of days, the chance for more showers and storms will continue.

Much like the pattern all week, most of them will develop in the afternoon and evening. Continue to keep the umbrella handy!

Flooding is still the main concern with any slow-moving downpours. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains through midnight Saturday.





Although the severe risk is low, it’s not zero. An isolated severe storm may pop up, producing damaging wind gusts. All of this rain that many of you have received has been beneficial for the drought situation.

A Moderate drought is still in place over parts of Union, Anson, Richmond, Stanly, and Chesterfield counties, but rain chances over the next couple of days will help a little more.

Next week is *not* looking as stormy! It will be hot, but with some lower humidity by the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers, thunder. Low 72.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Sct’d showers & storms develop. High 87.