(PINPOINT WEATHER) — As a cold front moves east of the area tonight, most of the storms go with it. The severe threat is ending for our region!

The rain chance isn’t completely over yet, though. As low pressure and a reinforcing cold front move across the area Saturday, clouds will linger and showers will still be possible throughout the day. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, either, but nothing severe.







Temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out around 70. Even cooler temperatures are on the way for Mother’s Day Sunday! Highs will only reach the mid 60s. But, it will be dry under a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

We’ll continue our dry and seasonable stretch next week before rain chances return Thursday.