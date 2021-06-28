Weather Alert: Hot and muggy Tuesday with spotty showers rolling in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – High pressure offshore will keep us on the hot and muggy side for the next few days.

At the same time, Tropical Storm Danny is moving ashore along the South Carolina coast, which means more tropical moisture streaming in.

While Danny won’t have a major impact here, it could bring a few more spotty showers and storms through Tuesday. Just keep the umbrella handy!

Late in the week, a cold front will move in from the northwest. This will bring us much better rain chances. Unfortunately, the timing may not be great if you have outside plans– the highest rain chances look to happen on Friday and Saturday.





The chance of showers and storms continues for Independence Day Sunday, however, the coverage of rain may be less than earlier in the weekend. Fingers crossed for those fireworks shows!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower, thunder possible. Low 71.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, spotty showers with a few storms possible. High 90.