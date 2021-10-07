Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch continues for multiple NC counties through Friday morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday’s big weather story happened in the mountains and foothills, as waves of heavy rain pushed through the region, leading to lots of flooding in that area.

Even though most of us got a break for the evening, there’s more rain expected to move in through Friday and Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties through Friday morning. Please take any warnings seriously if they’re issued for your area, and if you have to drive, remember– turn around, don’t drown! Friday night through Saturday morning will bring more scattered downpours and storms.





Saturday is looking a little drier as this storm system finally moves away. Expect an overall drier stretch of weather starting Sunday!

However, it won’t feel very fall-like. More like summer, with highs back in the low-mid 80s next week!

Tonight: Scattered showers, t’storm. Low 66.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain, t’storm. High 76.