Weather Alert Day: Clouds increase Thursday before line of strong storms approaches overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a bit of a murky note with some patchy fog across the FOX 46 viewing area. Clouds will increase throughout the day as showers and storms show up in the mountains this afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main concerns. The storms will hold together overnight and try to push into the piedmont during the early morning hours of Friday.

They will lose steam as they move eastbound but some early Friday morning rumbles of thunder are possible.

The rest of the day Friday and Saturday look great with partly sunny skies and warm highs. Another round of storms moves in on Sunday.

The beginning and middle of next week look great with quiet weather and highs in the 60s.

Today: 30% PM showers and storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 65

Tomorrow: 40% AM showers and storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 52

