Weather Alert: Approaching cold front to bring another round of showers, storms Tuesday to the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As Tropical Storm Claudette races away from the U.S., a cold front is approaching from the west. This will give us another round of showers and storms through Tuesday.

Keep the umbrella and/or rain jacket handy! Storms had already started developing in the mountains early Monday evening, and there could be more spotty showers and storms lingering overnight.

As for Tuesday, plan for the possibility you could run into a downpour or storm anytime, from morning to early evening. Severe storms are possible, with damaging wind being the main threat.





A cooler, drier (less humid) air mass will move in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday. It will be another nice June treat, with low humidity and highs only near 80 on Wednesday!

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Shower, t’storm possible. Low 73.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Breezy. High 82.