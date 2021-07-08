Weather Alert: Another round of scattered downpours and storms head to the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Elsa is out of here, but the chance of showers and storms continues as we head into the weekend.

After an overall much drier start to the day Friday, a weak cold front will start to drop in from the northwest by evening.

This will likely spark another round of scattered downpours and storms in the afternoon and evening, starting in the mountains, then moving east through the Charlotte area.





Storms could be strong with some gusty wind, however the chance of severe, damaging storms is low. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible under any downpours.

It’s more of the same for the weekend and next week. Hot, humid, with the chance of PM storms each day.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 70.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 89.