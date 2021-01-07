Warnings, advisories in effect across Charlotte area as winter storm moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the mountains, foothills and I-40 corridor, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Charlotte area, west into Cleveland County.
Rain/wintry mix and snow showers work their way in tonight, becoming widespread by Friday morning.
The mountains will find temperatures cold enough for a mostly snow event. There, 4-8″ of snow is possible.
The foothills may start with a mix first, and then turning to snow dropping 1-4” totals depending on elevation.
Download the FOX 46 Weather app today!
iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.
Andriod users, CLICK HERE.
In the Piedmont, you could start Friday morning with a rain/snow/icy mix for the morning commute as temps start out near freezing. That window will remain brief, temperatures warm into the upper 30s in the afternoon bringing a cold rain.
By the evening cold air wraps around the storm, prompting a final burst of snow. You could have snow showers in Charlotte as we wrap up Friday, with up to 2″ of snow possible.
South Carolina and the sandhills will keep a cold rain throughout the event, however with a burst of snow possible by Friday evening, a trace up to an inch of snow may occur on grassy surfaces.
Everything exits Friday night with a quiet weekend ahead.
Tonight: Rain/ snow showers. Low: 35.
Tomorrow: WEATHER ALERT DAY Rain/snow wintry mix. High: 38.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Lenoir emergency field hospital opens to patients
- Charlotte hospitals near capacity as COVID cases increase
- Trump supporters from Queen City traveled to Washington, some arrested
- Biden’s Justice Department picks address violent Capitol riots
- White House press secretary denounces violent rioters at Capitol in Thursday briefing