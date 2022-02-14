Warming trend takes hold this week in Charlotte area along with more rain

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a return to cool sunshine this Valentine’s Day Monday, but there’s another warming trend ahead this week… along with more rain.

First, we have to get through another frigid cold night tonight. Lows will drop into the low and mid-20s by Tuesday morning. But much like Monday, another round of sunshine will help warm us up into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon.

As high pressure slides east, more moisture will start to move in Wednesday. This will bring more clouds, along with some patchy light rain and drizzle.





Not everyone will see rain Wednesday and it won’t be much. It’s just a preview of wetter weather ahead for Thursday night.

That’s when the much better chance of rain moves in. Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, a cold front heads into the region, bringing some heavier rain, especially to the mountains, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

At this point, the severe risk is low, but not zero… something we’ll be watching the next couple of days. Sunshine returns next weekend with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Fair sky, cold. Low 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56.