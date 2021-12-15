Warming trend continues as temps hit the mid-60s Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was sunshine all around Wednesday with temperatures rising through the 50s and low 60s.

The warming trend continues– high pressure and its warmer flow will give us near-record high temps by the weekend. Back in the 70s we will go!





That’s ahead of a couple of cold fronts. The first front will approach on Friday, but never make it through our area. It will increase the moisture a bit, though, giving us mixed sun and clouds the next couple of days.

There may be some sprinkles or drizzle, especially in the mountains, by Friday morning, but most stay dry.

There’s a better chance of showers on Saturday with the next cold front. Take the umbrella if you’ll be out that day! Showers may linger the first part of the day Sunday before moving out. Behind the front, it’s back to more December-like temps next week!

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Low 38.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 66.