Warmer weather returns Wednesday; Beta’s remnants bring showers later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be nice but it won’t be as perfect as it has been. Clouds will be on the increase today and highs will be slightly less comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy but mostly dry day before rain showers start to move in Thursday night as the remnants of Beta arrive.

That moisture will stick around all day on Friday with between .5′ and 1″ of total rainfall through Friday evening.

The rest of the weekend will stay a bit unsettled with 20-30% chances for showers and storms. Highs will make it to 80 degrees on Saturday and they’ll stay there through early next week.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info.

Today: Increasing clouds. Hi: 78 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 10% PM showers. Hi: 74 Lo: 60

