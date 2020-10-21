Warmer weather moves in Wednesday; above-average temps expected through Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Many of us will wake up to another round of clouds and fog to start the day Thursday.

Then, much like the past couple of days, sunshine returns for the afternoon. As moisture continues to stream in from the south, the air will feel humid again, too.

However, don’t expect any good chance of rain! Only small chances of a spot shower are in place for the rest of the week. As a front moves in over the weekend, it will offer a slightly better chance of rain or storms in the mountains, but little rain expected around the Charlotte area.

A few showers will be possible around Charlotte into South Carolina on Sunday.

Temperatures continue to stay on the warm side for late October! Highs remain in the mid-70s-low 80s through at least early next week.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 60.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 81.

