Warmer weather moves back in, but it comes with scattered showers

Warmer weather finally moves in Thursday as a building ridge aloft will support summerlike conditions into this weekend.

Expect seasonal temperatures Thursday with a few showers expected into the mountains later this afternoon.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s tomorrow and stay there into early next week.

Unsettled and cooler conditions will likely set up early next week as a cool upper trough settles into the region.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 82 Lo: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Hi: 87 Lo: 63