Warm with a less humid feel Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thursday will be a touch more comfortable as drier less humid air moves into the area.

A nearly stationary frontal boundary will remain just south of our area with modest drying and less humidity sticking around through Friday.

The Fourth of July will be hot and mostly dry with afternoon showers and storms possible.

Deeper moisture returns by Sunday and lingers through at least the first half of the week. Highs will be around 90 degrees with 30-40 percent chances for afternoon storms into Wednesday.

Today: 20% PM storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: 10% PM storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 71

Saturday: 20% storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 72

