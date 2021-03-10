Warm-up continues, temps will near 80° by end of week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a clear and cool night across the area with lows dropping into the middle 40s. The beautiful weather is expected to stick around through Friday as high pressure remains in control.

Temperatures will also continue to climb with highs topping out near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

A shower or two can’t be ruled out this weekend, but most of the time should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Better rain chances take over for the start of next week as a storm system approaches from the west. Daylight Savings Time does begin next weekend! Don’t forget to change our clocks!

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 76

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 80 Lo: 51