(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a lovely start to the week, with sunshine and warmer temperatures back in the 60s.

High pressure will keep us dry through tonight and most of tomorrow, but as moisture starts to increase ahead of the next storm system, we’ll see more clouds for Tuesday afternoon. Temps will still warm up close to 70.

Showers will start to move in Tuesday night, by midnight. This is ahead of a low-pressure system that will spread showers and some scattered storms over the region for most of Wednesday. Severe, damaging storms are not expected at this time, but a few general strong thunderstorms are possible.

Most of the rain moves out for St. Patrick’s Day Thursday. A front will bring a smaller rain chance late Friday/early Saturday.







Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 38.

Tuesday: Clouds increase. High 68.