Saturday’s warm weather broke records. More of the same is expected Sunday

After a record warm day on Saturday, warm 70’s hang around on Sunday!

Charlotte hit 79 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous high of 78, which has only been reached 5 times in 132 years, the last being 2010. It stays warm today, despite maybe a few more clouds. Highs continue to climb into the middle/ upper 70’s.

It stays mild with a few clouds tonight. Expect lows in the upper 50’s. A carbon copy on Monday, a few clouds, warm, and dry. Then rain chances return on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Eta is spinning near Cuba, expected to head north swiping South Florida where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Flooding rains and gusty winds will impact much of the Florida Peninsula through early next week.

Meanwhile, a front is brewing to the west, prompting Blizzard Warnings in Montana!!

That front will slowly track eastward towards the Carolinas. The front will tap into a tropical moisture plume sent north by Eta. The combination of the two will keep our weather unsettled with showers starting on Tuesday, trying to exit on Friday.

With the air mass being tropical in nature, locally heavy rain is a concern. For now, the wettest day with heavy rain potential looks to be Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday the front slowly nudges east, trying to break up the rain.

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures stay well above average through the 7-day period, especially at night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 77.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 74.

