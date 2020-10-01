Warm, sunny to start before ‘dry’ front brings cooler weather in time for weekend

Thursday will be another great day with plenty of sunshine ahead. It will be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 70s across the metro area.

A moisture-starved cold front will quietly swing through the area tonight and bring some very pleasant weather into the region.

Highs on Friday will reach the upper 60s under sunny skies and it will stay that way through the rest of the weekend.

There is a very slim chance for rain on Sunday, otherwise, the forecast period will stay very dry right through early next week.

Enjoy the cooler fall weather while it’s here because warmer weather is expected as we head into late next week.

Today: Sunny and nice. Hi: 78 Lo: 54

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 46

