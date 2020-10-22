Warm, spring-like weather continues; weak cold front brings weekend showers

More spring-like weather continues as we head into the back half of this week. High pressure will continue to draw in warm and muggy air from the Atlantic.

Highs will stay around the 80-degree mark right through Friday.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

On Saturday a cold front will swing through and bring some scattered showers with it. The pattern will remain warm and unsettled through Wednesday of next week.

In the Atlantic, Epsilon is now a category 2 hurricane. All models keep it well off the east coast of the United States and east of Bermuda as well. It will take a dramatic NE turn later this week and fizzle out over the cooler open water of the northern Atlantic.

Keep checking in with FOX 46 on air and online for up to date weather information

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 81

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 60

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE